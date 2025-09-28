Houston METRO officer grazed, suspect injured in Museum District shooting, officials say

The Brief A suspect allegedly pulled a weapon during a traffic stop. A METRO officer and the suspect reportedly shot at each other during a chase. Both were hospitalized, and investigations are underway.



A Houston METRO officer and a suspect were hospitalized following a reported shooting in the Museum District.

Houston Museum District shooting: Officer grazed, suspect injured

What we know:

At about 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Houston Fire officials say they were called to an officer-involved shooting scene. It was reported in the 4900 block of Jackson Street by Rosedale Street.

Acccoridng to METRO Police Chief Ban Tien, the incident started at about 3:15 p.m. with a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Wentworth Street, close to Jackson and Rosedale.

Allegedly, the suspect didn't have an ID. The officer tried to detain him in order to identify him, but he allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officer.

The officer stepped back and prepared to defend herself, but the suspect drove away.

The officer's patrol car approached the suspect on Jackson and Rosedale, then the suspect reportedly started shooting at the officer. The officer fired back.

The suspect drove off again, then the incident stopped around the 1800 block of Binz Street, near Chenevert.

The chief said the suspect suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and the officer was grazed on the back of her head.

The officer's injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

What we don't know:

The officer nor the suspect have been identified at this time. Both are said to be in their 30s, and this is the officer's first year with METRO Police.

There is no information on the suspect's condition.

Investigations underway

What's next:

Houston Police are investigating this incident. Separate investigations are also underway with the Harris County District Attorney's Office and the METRO PD's internal division.