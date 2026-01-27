Houston ISD responds following reports of heating issues at some school campuses

The Brief Houston ISD is responding after reports of some campuses experiencing heating issues on Tuesday. In a statement, school officials said crews responded immediately to any campus that had HVAC-related issues. School officials said students and staff were made safe and as comfortable as possible while technicians resolved any issues.



What they're saying:

According to a statement, Houston ISD said, Houston ISD Facilities and Maintenance teams responded immediately to any campus that had HVAC-related issues today, and our teams have been making progress throughout the day."

The statement added, "Students and staff were made safe and as comfortable as possible while technicians resolved the issues. When and where possible, classes were moved to warmer locations on campus. For the campuses that were impacted, notifications were sent to families. We appreciate the quick work by HISD Facilities and Maintenance teams to ensure students and staff members could continue the school day. Our facilities teams conduct districtwide heating checks at every building every morning, starting at 4:30 a.m."