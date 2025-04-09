HISD introduces new pay for performance model for teachers

Houston Independent School District has introduced their new Pay For Performance compensation plan for the next school year.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

This new plan would tie teachers' pay to their primacy on student success.

Superintendent Mike Miles and Chief of Schools Sandi Massey sat down to share more information about this new model.

Board approved TES system

Houston ISD teachers will be evaluated on the Teacher Excellence System, which was approved at the last board meeting.

The categories include 45% quality of instruction, 35% student achievement, 15% planning and professionalism, and 5% campus action plan.

"HISD is making the fundamental choice to tie compensation to teacher effectiveness and not years of experience"

What we know:

Teachers who teach non-core classes are in NES 1. According to the HISD model, NES 2 educators make an extra $3,000 in addition to their $80,000 PFP base salary,.

Core clause teachers are NES 2, and they will make an additional $9,000, for a total of $89,000.

How PFP will work for teachers

New teachers at Houston ISD with at least three full years of experience will start at Progessing II base salary.

If a teacher has less than three years of experience or if they're not certified, they will begin at Progressing I.