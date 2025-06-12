Houston ISD Board of Managers approve 5-year contract for Superintendent Mike Miles

The Brief Current Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles has a new contract following a meeting on Thursday evening. The contract is for five years, according to a statement from Houston ISD Board of Managers President Ric Campo. The exact terms of the contract have not yet been released.



The Houston Independent School District Board of Managers have approved a five-year contract for current Superintendent Mike Miles.

What they're saying:

According to a statement from HISD Board of Managers President Ric Campo, "Today, the HISD Board of Managers approved a new contract for Superintendent Mike Miles. With the recent release of STAAR exam results, it is clear that under his leadership, our schools and students are making extraordinary academic progress. The five-year term of the contract ensures that Houston ISD can continue its transformation for the duration of the state intervention, while allowing for continuity and a smooth transition when the District returns to local control. The new contract also maintains rigorous evaluation criteria and compensation that aligns the HISD superintendent position with comparable school districts in Texas. The HISD Board is proud of the incredible success of HISD students, and with Superintendent Miles' ongoing leadership, we look forward to continued progress."

The contract comes after Miles was selected by Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath back in 2023.

Earlier this month, the Texas Education Agency announced they would continue their intervention of HISD until at least June 1, 2027.

Commissioner Mike Morath was required to decide on the possible extension on the two-year anniversary of their intervention. Morath made the decision to extend the Board of Managers' authority until June 1, 2027.

What we don't know:

The full terms of Miles' contract are not yet known as his contract will be posted to the district's website by 5 p.m. on Friday.