Third Ward restaurant closes

The restaurant with a 66-year history in Houston closed their location at 2712 Blodgett St on Sunday.

One location remains open at 9441 Farm to Market 1960 Bypass Rd W #700 in Humble.

What they're saying:

The restaurant shared news of their closure on social media and shared a message of thanks to their customers:

"Thank you to every guest who walked through our doors, every vendor who stood by ourside, and every neighbor who cheered us on through the years. To the city of Houston and the communities near and far who made This Is It Soul Food a place of warmth, connection, and tradition your trust, your stories, and your unwavering support gave us strength. To our loyal staff, partners, and families who poured hours, heart, and hospitality into every plate and moment we are deeply grateful for your dedication.

For over 66 years of business, we have cherished the memories and lessons each season brought. As we close this chapter, we carry with us the memories of shared meals, celebrations, and the enduring spirit of family. From the heart of Fourth Ward to the historic 3rd Ward, we now say goodbye and we look forward to focusing on growth, re-branding, and innovation at our Humble location. We are grateful for the communities we’ve served across Houston and beyond and we remain thankful for the relationships that sustained us."

Mikki’s Café expands

What's next:

The children of the Houston’s This Is It Soul Food owner will take over the location as a Mikki’s Café location. It opens on Oct. 26.