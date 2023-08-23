Houston is second worst taco city in Texas, study says

article

A new ranking of the best taco cities in America has some surprising news for people in Houston.

The study by Real Estate Witch ranked the Top 50 cities for tacos in the country. According to their study, Houston is ranked #10 nationally for tacos.

However, of the major cities in Texas, Houston only beat Dallas when it comes to taco cities. Austin finished at number 1, San Antonio placed 4th, and Dallas finished 20th overall.

The study was based on stats from the U.S. Census, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Yelp, Numbeo, and Google Trends.

Some of the factors they looked at include the price of taco ingredients and the popularity of Google Searches for 23 taco-based terms.

According to their study, Houston has 0.027 taco shops per square mile and the average Yelp rating for each taco shop (4.15). Although they now have Houston ranked #10, last year the same study had Houston ranked #7.

Some of the cities that ranked ahead of Houston include San Jose, CA (2), Las Vegas (3), Riverside, CA (8), and Denver (9).

Cleveland finished at the bottom of the list.

As for Cities for "Breakfast Tacos" the same study ranked Houston #3. Behind Austin (1) and San Antonio (2), but ahead of Dallas (4).

Best Taco Cities in America: 2023

Austin, TX

San Jose, CA

Las Vegas, NV

San Antonio, TX

San Diego, CA

Los Angeles, CA

Phoenix, AZ

Riverside, CA

Denver, CO

Houston, TX

Salt Lake City, UT

Oklahoma City, OK

Sacramento, CA

Milwaukee, WI

Richmond, VA

Raleigh, NC

Kansas City, MO

Portland, OR

Louisville, KY

Dallas, TX

Minneapolis, MN

Washington, DC

Indianapolis, IN

Chicago, IL

Cincinnati, OH

Columbus, OH

Birmingham, AL

Nashville, TN

Orlando, FL

Baltimore, MD

Atlanta, GA

San Francisco, CA

St. Louis, MO

Tampa, FL

Seattle, WA

Buffalo, NY

Virginia Beach, VA

Charlotte, NC

Providence, RI

New Orleans, LA

Jacksonville, FL

Detroit, MI

Memphis, TN

Philadelphia, PA

Miami, FL

New York, NY

Hartford, CT

Pittsburgh, PA

Boston, MA

Cleveland, OH