A young Great Pyrenees is recovering after he was rescued from a sinkhole filled with mud and water up to his chest in southwest Houston.

The Houston SPCA’s injured animal rescue ambulance responded to the dog’s location off of Regg Drive near Sims Bayou and found the dog inside the hole.

Officials say a good Samaritan reported an animal in distress late Tuesday, and the dog wasn’t able to get out of the hole because his leg was injured.

Photo: Houston SPCA

The rescue ambulance got the dog out of the hole and took him to the Houston SPCA Animal Medical Center. He was given a bath and was treated for his leg injury.

The Houston SPCA says he will be on hold for several days in case his owner comes to claim him, or else he will be placed in the adoption program. The owner will need to present proof of ownership like photos and veterinary records.

The Houston SPCA says their injured animal rescue ambulance responds to unowned animals who are injured or in distress. If you see an unowned animal in distress, injured or orphaned, you can call the rescue ambulance at (713)880-HELP.