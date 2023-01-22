Houston increases protection for Lunar New Year events following Monterey Park shooting

Following the tragic events of the Monterey Park mass shooting that left at least 10 people dead, Houston officials say they will increase protection and offer their condolences.

Late Saturday evening, a man entered the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, and opened fire amid Lunar New Years celebrations. At least 10 people were killed and 10 more are reported wounded. Reports say the suspected shooter tried to target a second dance hall but ultimately failed.

The shooting struck fear through Asian-American communities across the country as they celebrate the Lunar New Year.

LUNAR NEW YEARS SHOOTING: Lunar New Year mass shooting: What’s known about the suspect

Houston police announced they will increase their presence at various celebrations across the city.

According to HPD Chief Troy Finner, "We have a strong relationships with leaders in our Asian communities and will continue to communicate our efforts with them. We stand United with members of the AAPI community in our city in Monterey Park and throughout our nation.

HPD also announced earlier Sunday morning they created a Lion Dance Team with 16 members. The team said they will perform at two senior living centers.

MORE: Lunar New Year shooting: Body found in van after hourslong manhunt for shooter

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also released a statement following the mass shooting: "My thoughts are with Monterey Park, California, as our nation experienced another mass shooting. Please pray for the shooting victims and their loved ones. Tragically, this event took place at a #LunarNewYear’s event. I have asked Houston police to increase protection at the various Lunar New Years events to keep everyone safe. If you see anything suspicious or know of anything that may pose a risk to public safety, please alert law enforcement."

In regards to the shooting in Monterey Park, reports are saying a body was found in a white van that authorities suspect was driven by the gunman. Authorities in California said they know the suspect's name but have not released it.