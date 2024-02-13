The Houston Humane Society will neuter hundreds of cats for free during its annual Fix Felix Event.

This year, the nonprofit aims to neuter 1,500 male cats – by appointment only – during the event on Feb. 21.

No walk-ins will be accepted, so those interested must pre-register for an appointment. Visit https://shorturl.at/ilZ14 to sign up.

While the neuter surgery is free, a $10 deposit is required to sign up. The money will either be refunded or it can be used toward a rabies vaccine.

Rabies vaccines are required by law. Pet owners will be able to show a current rabies certificate, or they can purchase a vaccine for the cat during the event.

Pets and stray cats are welcome. There is a limit of five cats per person. Cats must be in a plastic crate or carrier.

Some other services may be offered during the time of surgery for a small fee.

For more information about the event, or to sign up, click here.