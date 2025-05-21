North Houston home destroyed following afternoon house fire

The Brief Firefighters are investigating after a house fire in Houston on Wednesday. The fire sparked up in the 7900 block of DePriest. There have been no reports of injuries or anyone being taken to the hospital. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



Firefighters have extinguished a fire that sparked up on Wednesday afternoon in Houston's Acres Homes.

DePriest House Fire: Home destroyed in afternoon fire

What we know:

Officials said the fire occurred in the 7900 block of DePriest, just after 2:45 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they immediately went defensive and worked to put out the fire.

The fire was put out about 15 minutes later.

Officials said firefighters have not been able to search the home due to a possible structure collapse.

There have been no reports of injuries or anyone taken to the hospital as of this writing.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown as it's under investigation.