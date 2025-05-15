Houston house fire: 2 firefighters being treated after 3-alarm fire, 1 person unaccounted for

The Brief Two firefighters are being treated after a 3-alarm house fire. The fire sparked up in the 5500 block of Imperial Grove. Officials said one person from the home is currently unaccounted for.



Two firefighters are being treated following a 3-alarm house fire in Houston on Thursday afternoon.

Imperial Grove Fire: Two firefighters being treated

What we know:

Officials said the fire sparked up in the 500 block of Imperial Grove on Thursday afternoon.

The Houston Fire Department said there were three people from the home. Two were not home at the time and one person is unaccounted for.

Authorities said two firefighters are being treated due to the fire: one for a heat related issue and the other for smoke inhalation.

Photo from the scene. (Source: Harris County Fire Marshals Office/X)

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the fire started as that's under investigation.

Officials did not identify the person who may be unaccounted for.