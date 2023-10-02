A hotel clerk was shot during a robbery in southwest Houston on Sunday night, police say.

The incident occurred around 8:20 p.m. in the 2900 block of the West Sam Houston Parkway South.

According to police, the suspect entered the hotel and tried to rob the clerk at the front desk.

Houston police investigate a robbery and shooting at a hotel.

There was a struggle, and the suspect shot the clerk, police say.

The wounded clerk was taken to the hospital. He was last reported to be in critical condition.

It’s not known at this time if the suspect got away with any money.

The investigation is still underway.