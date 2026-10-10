Houston homeowner's son shoots man found in backyard, police say
HOUSTON - Police said a homeowner's son shot another man after that man was found in the backyard of a Houston home Friday night.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 300 block of Glenburnie Drive around 11:30 p.m. for a shooting call and found the man with two gunshot wounds. The injuries were not believed to be life threatening.
Police said the homeowner heard a noise and saw a van outside the home that they thought was suspicious. The homeowner checked the backyard and found a man who approached the homeowner.
The homeowner's son came outside and fired at the man, according to police. The man was taken to an area hospital.
What we don't know:
Police said there were no outstanding suspects, but investigators are checking the license plate of a vehicle involved in the incident.
Authorities have not said what led to the shooting.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.