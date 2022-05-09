HPD: Man dies after assault at Houston homeless encampment; suspect wanted

article

A man died after he was assaulted in his tent at a homeless encampment under a Houston overpass, police say.

Michael J. White, 43, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is not in custody. Another suspect is still unidentified at this time.

The identity of the 64-year-old man who died has not been released.

According to police, two suspects assaulted the man in his tent at the homeless encampment under the Eastex Freeway at North Chenevert Street on May 1.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police say he suffered from blunt force trauma.

Police say neither of the two suspects live at the homeless encampment on Chenevert. The unidentified wanted suspect is believed to live in the homeless encampment under the Eastex Freeway at Runnels, according to HPD.

Anyone with information in this case or on the whereabouts of either of the two wanted suspects is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.