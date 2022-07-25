Houston man allegedly shot to death by girlfriend's ex-boyfriend; family speaks out

A mother is grieving the loss of her son after he was shot to death in his girlfriend's apartment.

Toni Cormier was with her 11-year-old granddaughter Wednesday, waiting for the girl's father, 36-year-old Jeremy Johnson, to come and take her swimming, but he never showed up.

Later in the day, Cormier learned from her son's girlfriend that Jeremy had been shot and killed by the girlfriend's child's father.

She says the ex-boyfriend had been threatening the girlfriend and that her son wouldn't leave her side.

"I'm upset with my son; I wish he would've made a different decision to just get away from the apartment completely," said Cormier.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday on Holly Hall near Almeda Rd. The suspect then kidnaped the girlfriend, but she was able to escape and call the police.

"He went in on them at three something in the morning, while they were asleep and woke them up, but he didn't allow them to get out the bed or anything, he shot him as he sat up," Cormier explained.

So far, police have not officially named a suspect, and no one has been arrested. Check back later for details.