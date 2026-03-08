Hobby Airport warns of 2-hour TSA wait due to government shutdown

The Brief Houston's Hobby Airport is warning of longer TSA wait times due to the partial government shutdown. Officials say TSA operations could change between shifts. The government shutdown continues as lawmakers continue to disagree over Homeland Security funding.



Houston's Hobby Airport is warning of longer TSA wait times as the partial government shutdown continues.

Two-hour TSA wait at Hobby Airport

What they're saying:

Hobby (HOU) officials posted a warning Sunday on social media, saying TSA wait times could go over two hours.

Travelers are being advised to get to the airport three to four hours before your flight to allow more time for security.

Airport officials also say TSA operations could change between shifts.

To check on security wait times, click here.

To check flight times, click here.

Partial government shutdown

Big picture view:

According to an online Shutdown Tracker, the federal government has been under a partial shutdown since Feb. 13.

The shutdown is related to a stop in funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

According to FOX News reports, despite Kristi Noem's removal as DHS Secretary, Congressional Democrats continue to block funding for the agency in hopes to make changes to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Reports say the House will be out for a week and the Senate won't be able to advance any funding legislation, so the shutdown is guaranteed to continue for some time.