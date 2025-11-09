Southeast Houston party attendee killed in hit-and-run, police say

The Brief A young man died early Sunday after he was struck by a vehicle on Kassarine Pass. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a red GMC truck with front-end damage. Anyone with information can call Houston Police.



A young man died early Sunday after he was allegedly struck by a speeding vehicle in Southeast Houston.

Southeast Houston: Kassarine Pass hit-and-run

What we know:

The incident was reported shortly before 1 a.m. in the 7000 block of Kassarine Pass. A sergeant at the scene said there was a large party in the area.

The victim at the party was reportedly walking down the street when a truck struck him. He was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a red GMC truck with front-end damage, and possibly some damage to the undercarriage.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time. Police at the scene said both the victim and suspect are believed to be young Hispanic males.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle involved can call HPD Vehicular Crime Unit at 713-247-4072.