Man killed in north Houston hit-and-run; $5,000 offer for information on driver

The Brief Everett Smith was struck by a vehicle on Egypt and Chapman Streets on March 11. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to arrests. Anyone with information can call 713-222-8477. Smith's family showed surveillance video of the alleged suspect vehicle to FOX 26.



Crime Stoppers and Houston Police are seeking information regarding a hit-and-run that killed a man in March.

Houston hit-and-run: Egypt Street

What we know:

The incident happened on March 11, 2025, in the 1400 block of Egypt Street.

At 1 p.m., police say Everett Jerome Smith was struck by a vehicle while he was walking. The driver allegedly fled the scene without helping Smith, and he later died from his injuries.

What they're saying:

Smith's family spoke with FOX 26 reporter Sherman Desselle about two weeks after the incident happened.

The victim’s daughter told FOX 26 that the family had found surveillance footage showing what appears to be a red, late-model GMC Yukon speeding away from the scene around the time of the crash.

According to the Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division, initial reports suggested a red Cadillac Escalade was seen accelerating from the area at the time of the crash.

What we don't know:

There is no description regarding any suspects.

Related article

Information wanted

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.