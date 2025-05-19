The Brief A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Westheimer Road on Sunday night. Police believe a white tow truck struck the person. Anyone with information can call HPD or Crime Stoppers.



Houston police are searching for a tow truck they believe to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Westheimer Road.

Deadly crash on Westheimer Road

What we know:

According to Houston police, it appears a pedestrian was trying to cross the eastbound lanes of Westheimer Road, near Joel Wheaton Road, around 10 p.m. Sunday, when that person was struck by a vehicle.

Police say the vehicle that struck the pedestrian is believed to be a white tow truck. The driver did not remain at the scene, police say.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

The person who was killed in the crash has not been identified. The driver also has not been identified.

Search for hit-and-run driver

What's next:

The Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating the crash. Police are searching the area for surveillance video.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can contact HPD’s VCD at (713)247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.