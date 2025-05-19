Houston hit-and-run crash on Westheimer: Pedestrian killed, tow truck sought
HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a tow truck they believe to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Westheimer Road.
Deadly crash on Westheimer Road
What we know:
According to Houston police, it appears a pedestrian was trying to cross the eastbound lanes of Westheimer Road, near Joel Wheaton Road, around 10 p.m. Sunday, when that person was struck by a vehicle.
Police say the vehicle that struck the pedestrian is believed to be a white tow truck. The driver did not remain at the scene, police say.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
The person who was killed in the crash has not been identified. The driver also has not been identified.
Search for hit-and-run driver
What's next:
The Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating the crash. Police are searching the area for surveillance video.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can contact HPD’s VCD at (713)247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.