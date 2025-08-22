The Brief A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Houston. The 31-year-old man died at the scene. There is no description of the vehicle or the driver at this time.



Houston police are searching for a driver who hit and killed a bicyclist and then left the scene.

Deadly hit-and-run crash

What we know:

The crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Quitman Street, near Elysian Street, in Houston’s Near Northside neighborhood.

Police say a 31-year-old man was riding a bike westbound on Quitman when he was hit by a vehicle, and the driver did not stop to render aid.

The man died at the scene.

What we don't know:

The man who was killed has not been publicly identified. There is no description of the vehicle or the driver that police are searching for.

Call police with information

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Hit-and-Run Unit at (713)247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.