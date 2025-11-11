The Brief A 15-year-old boy has been charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Houston. A woman was injured and a man was killed, police say. The teen was not identified due to his age.



Deadly southeast Houston crash

What we know:

The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of Kassarine Pass in southeast Houston. A large party was reportedly being held in the area.

According to police, the mirror of a pickup truck struck the arm of a woman who was in the road. Police say the pickup truck then continued at a high rate of speed and struck a man who was also in the roadway.

The man who was hit was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver did not stop to render aid, but officers later located the vehicle and the suspect.

He was charged with failure to stop and render aid causing death and failure to stop and render aid causing bodily injury, authorities say.

What we don't know:

The teen’s identity was not released due to his age. The man who was killed also has not been identified.