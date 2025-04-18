West Houston: Deadly Highway 6 road rage shooting to be reviewed by jury; police spoke with wanted men
HOUSTON - A deadly road rage shooting on Houston's Highway 6 will now be reviewed by a grand jury, according to police.
Highway 6 shooting
The backstory:
The shooting happened at about 9:45 a.m. on Sunday in the 1100 block of northbound State Highway 6, near Park Row Boulevard.
According to Houston police, the 39-year-old victim was found lying in the roadway outside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The victim has since been identified as Henry Hooper.
Allegedly, Hooper and two men got into an argument before the shooting. The incident is believed to be related to road rage.
Photos were released of the suspect vehicle as police were looking for the other men involved in the shooting.
Update on Highway 6 road rage shooting
What we know:
In a Friday update, police say the two men who were involved in the shooting were identified.
Investigators spoke to both men, and more surveillance video of the incident was obtained.
According to police, the Harris County District Attorney's Office has been contacted, and the case will be reviewed by a grand jury.
What we don't know:
The men who were wanted in this case have not been identified, and it's not clear if they'll be charged.
The Source: Houston Police Department and previous FOX 26 reporting