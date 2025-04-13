Houston: Woman on bicycle struck, killed at Highway 6 intersection, officials say

The Brief The incident was reported early Sunday morning near Empanada Drive. A woman and her husband were riding bikes across the highway when she was struck. The driver reportedly did not stop to help. Officials say the woman "failed to yield right of way" to the vehicle.



A woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle while riding a bike across Highway 6, according to Harris County officials.

Bike accident on Highway 6

What we know:

The accident was reported at about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Highway 6 and Empanada Drive.

According to officials, 37-year-old Ashley Mae Nelson and her husband were riding bikes from east to west across the highway. At the same time, a red Ford or Toyota sedan was traveling north on the highway.

"Ashley Mae Nelson failed to yield right of way to the red sedan while crossing all lanes of traffic and not in a cross walk causing the red sedan to strike her," officials said in a news release.

Authorities also say the driver of the red sedan did not stop to render aid.

The incident remains under investigation.

What we don't know:

It's not clear if the driver of the sedan will be charged.

No other descriptions of the sedan are available.