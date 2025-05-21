Southeast Houston: Highway 225, 610 East Loop connector partially closed until at least Friday

The Brief The connecting ramp between SH 225 West and the IH 610 East Loop is closed for repairs. The closure is expected to last until Friday, but may last longer. Officials say drivers should find another route.



The connecting ramp between SH 225 West and the IH 610 East Loop is closed for at least the rest of this week, officials say.

Highway 225, 610 connection closed

Closure for emergency repairs: SH 225 westbound connector to IH-610 East Loop (Courtesy of TxDOT on X).

What we know:

TXDOT crews have closed off the SH 225 westbound connector to the Highway 610 East Loop. The department says the connector has been closed for emergency repairs.

According to TxDOT and Harris County Lt. Terry Garza, the ramp will remain closed until Friday at the earliest, but it could last longer.

Drivers are asked to find another route onto the loop.