A car chase involving suspects in a burglary and robbery ended with a crash on Almeda Road early Tuesday morning.

The suspects' vehicle, pursued by police from Houston and Pearland, crashed near 9600 Almeda Road.

One suspect tried to escape on foot, jumping over a rail and hitting a police vehicle before running down to Holmes Road. Despite a thorough search, this suspect has not been found.

The other suspects were arrested at the scene. Inside the crashed vehicle, authorities found an AR-15 rifle along with other weapons and stolen items.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, with reports being reviewed by both Houston and Pearland authorities.