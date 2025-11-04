Authorities arrest brothers accused of burglaries in Houston Heights

The Brief Two brothers are accused of burglarizing multiple homes in and around the Houston Heights area. Ruben Linares and his younger brother Adrian Linares allegedly stole packages off porches and took items from inside garages. The brothers were arrested and charged with felony burglary.



Two brothers, accused of being serial burglars, have been arrested after allegedly targeting multiple homes in the Heights and nearby neighborhoods.

‘Burglary Brothers Busted’

What we know:

Officials say in recent weeks, Ruben Linares and his younger brother, Adrian Linares, were caught on surveillance cameras, driving around, stealing packages off porches and taking items from inside garages like bikes and lawn mowers.

Harris County Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen said the brothers are career criminals.

According to Rosen, Ruben Linares has prior felony convictions and was sentenced to six months in jail earlier this year for stealing a dirt bike and about $10,000 worth of Jurassic Park dinosaur costumes, which he allegedly tried to sell on Facebook Marketplace.

Adrian also has an extensive criminal record, including three charges in the past two years for burglaries and thefts in which he kicked in front doors.

Porch pirate protection

What you can do:

Investigators say the public played a big role in tracking the pair down, especially after they switched vehicles, from a white pickup truck to a silver sedan, in an effort to avoid detection.

With the holiday season approaching, Constable Rosen is urging families to take extra precautions when it comes to deliveries and home security.

"Have packages delivered to your workplace or a neighbor’s house if possible," Rosen advised. "Make sure your garages, doors, and cars are locked at night. It’s that time of year when thieves like these are most active."

What's next:

Authorities say the brothers are currently facing felony burglary charges, and investigators believe they may be tied to additional cases.

Anyone with information about related incidents is asked to contact Harris County Precinct One Constable’s Office.