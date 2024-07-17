Houston heat: Cooling centers open for Thursday, July 17

The City of Houston has announced 40 cooling centers that will be open on Thursday for Houstonians to beat the heat that's ongoing across the area.

Houston libraries and multi-service centers will function as cooling centers.

Here is the full list of locations:

Community Centers

Kingwood Community Center: 4102 Rustic Woods Dr, Kingwood, TX 77345 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Fonde Community Center: 110 Sabine St, Houston, TX 77007 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Moody Community Center: 3725 Fulton St, Houston, TX 77009 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm

West Gray Multi-Purpose Center: 1475 W Gray St., Houston, TX 77019 10:00 am to 8:00 pm

Multi-Service Centers (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Acres Home MSC / 6719 W. Montgomery Rd., Houston, TX 77091

Hiram Clarke MSC / 3810 W Fuqua St, Houston, TX 77045

Fifth Ward MSC / 4014 Market St, Houston, TX 77020

Kashmere MSC / 4802 Lockwood Dr, Houston, TX 77026

Magnolia MSC/ 7037 Capitol St., Houston, TX 77011

Northeast MSC / 9720 Spaulding St., Houston, TX 77016

Sunnyside MSC / 4410 Reed Rd., Houston, TX 77051

Southwest MSC / 6400 High Star Dr., Houston, TX 77074

Denver Harbor MSC / 6402 Market St. 77007., Houston, TX 77007

Third Ward MSC / 3611 Ennis St, Houston, TX 77004

West End MSC / 170 Heights Blvd., Houston, TX 77007

Houston Public Libraries

African American History Research Center at the Gregory School / 1300 Victor St., Houston TX 77019 / 12 - 7 p.m.

Alief-David M. Hennington Regional Library / 11903 Bellaire Blvd., Houston, TX 77072 / 1-5 p.m.

Bracewell Neighborhood Library / 9002 Kingspoint Rd. Houston, TX 77075 / 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Carnegie Neighborhood Library & Center for Learning / 1050 Quitman St. Houston, TX 77009 / 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Central Library Jesse H. Jones Building / 500 McKinney St. Houston, TX 77002 / 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Collier Regional Library / 6200 Pinemont Dr. Houston, TX 77092 / 12 - 8 p.m.

Family History Research Center at the Clayton Library Campus / 5300 Caroline St. Houston, TX 77004 / 12 - 7 p.m.

Flores Neighborhood Library / 110 North Milby St. Houston, TX 77003 / 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Freed-Montrose Neighborhood Library / 4100 Montrose Blvd. Houston, TX 77006 / 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Heights Neighborhood Library / 1302 Heights Blvd. Houston, TX 77008 / 12 - 8 p.m.

Hillendahl Neighborhood Library / 2436 Gessner Rd. Houston, TX 77080 / 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

HPL Southwest Express / 6400 High Star Dr. Houston, TX 77074 / 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Johnson Neighborhood Library / 3517 Reed Rd. Houston, TX 77051 / 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Jungman Neighborhood Library / 5830 Westheimer Rd. Houston, TX 77057 / 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Kendall Neighborhood Library / 609 N Eldridge Pkwy. Houston, TX 77079 / 12 - 8 p.m.

McGovern-Stella Link Regional Library / 7405 Stella Link Rd. Houston, TX 77025 / 12 - 8 p.m.

Moody Neighborhood Library / 9525 Irvington Blvd. Houston, TX 77022/ 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Oak Forest Neighborhood Library / 1349 West 43rd St. Houston, TX 77018 / 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Park Place Regional Library / 8145 Park Place Blvd. Houston, TX 77017 / 12 - 8 p.m.

Robinson-Westchase Neighborhood Library / 3223 Wilcrest Dr. Houston, TX 77042 / 12 - 8 p.m.

Shepard-Acres Homes Neighborhood Library / 8501 West Montgomery Rd. Houston, TX 77088/ 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Smith Neighborhood Library / 3624 Scott St. Houston, TX 77004 / 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Stanaker Neighborhood Library / 611 S Sgt Macario Garcia St. Houston, TX 77011 / 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Stimley-Blue Ridge Neighborhood Library / 7007 West Fuqua St. Houston, TX 77489 / 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Tuttle Neighborhood Library / 702 Kress St. Houston, TX 77020 / 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vinson Neighborhood Library / 3810 West Fuqua St. Houston, TX 77045 / 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Walker Neighborhood Library / 11630 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, TX 77035 / 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Walter Neighborhood Library / 7660 Clarewood Dr. Houston, TX 77036 / 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Young Neighborhood Library / 5107 Griggs Rd. Houston, TX 77021 / 12 - 8 p.m.

Additionally, the YMCA of Greater Houston will open its locations on both days for people needing to seek relief. A list of their hours is available here.

For more information or to find the nearest cooling center location or an air-conditioned city facility, you can call 311.