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100+ cooling centers open in Houston amid extreme heat

By
FOX 26 Houston
Houston
Published July 22, 2026 1:51 PM CDT
Published July 22, 2026 1:51 PM CDT

The Brief

    • The City of Houston has opened over 100 cooling centers to help people beat Wednesday's extreme heat.
    • Many of the centers are expected to stay open until at least 8 p.m..
    • Wednesday's high temps will reach the upper 90s to near 104, with the humidity making it feel as hot as 115.

HOUSTON - The City of Houston has opened over 100 cooling centers to help people beat Wednesday's extreme heat.

Houston heat: Cooling centers open

What they're saying:

The cooling centers are open as the Greater Houston area is under an Extreme Heat Warning from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Click here to see a map of cooling centers.

A City of Houston official tells FOX 26 that many of the centers are scheduled to stay open until 8 p.m., and some may remain open for longer, depending on how many people they have at that time.

Extreme Heat Warning

Big picture view:

An extreme heat warning is issued when "extremely dangerous" heat conditions are expected or are already happening, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs will reach the upper 90s to near 104, with the humidity making it feel as hot as 115. It could be the hottest afternoon in nearly three years.

According to the NWS, hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk for heat-related illness.

Limit strenuous outdoor activity and take frequent breaks in air conditioning.

Click here for more information.

The Source: City of Houston and previous FOX 26 reporting.

HoustonWeather