Expand / Collapse search

Houston heat advisory: Cooling centers open Aug. 13

By
Published  August 13, 2024 12:36pm CDT
Houston Heat
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - A heat advisory is in effect for the Houston-area on Tuesday until 7 p.m. with highs expected to read mid-to-upper 90s.

FOX 26 Meteorologists say some scattered showers could be expected, but it will still be muggy and humid with many students returning to school.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON WEATHER APP BY CLICKING HERE

There are more than 90 cooling centers being opened by the City of Houston for those who need a cool place to escape the heat.

Here’s a list of the cooling centers available on Tuesday, August 13:

Community Centers

Emancipation Community Center

  • Address: 3018 Dowling, 77004
  • Hours: 2-8pm

Fonde Community Center

  • Address: 110 Sabine, 77007
  • Hours: 2-8pm

Moody Community Center

  • Address: 3725 Fulton, 77009
  • Hours: 2-8pm

Tidwell Community Center

  • Address: 9720 Spaulding, 77016
  • Hours: 2-8pm

Metropolitan Multiservice Center

  • Address: 1475 W. Gray St., 77019
  • Hours: 8am-5pm

Marian Community Center

  • Address: 11101 S. Gessner, 77071
  • Hours: 2-8pm

Libraries

Jungman Library

  • Address: 5830 Westheimer Rd, 77057
  • Hours: 10am-6pm

Stimley - Blue Ridge Library

  • Address: 7007 W. Fuqua, 77489
  • Hours: 10am-6pm

Park Place Regional Library

  • Address: 8145 Park Place, 77017
  • Hours: 10am-6pm

McGovern - Stella Link Library

  • Address: 7405 Stella Link, 77025
  • Hours: 10am-6pm

Shepard - Acres Homes Library

  • Address: 8501 W Montgomery Rd, 77088
  • Hours: 10am-6pm

Carnegie Library

  • Address: 1050 Quitman St, 77009
  • Hours: 10am-6pm

TECHLink Dixon

  • Address: 8002 Hirsch Rd, 77016
  • Hours: 10am-6pm

Heights Library

  • Address: 1302 Heights Blvd, 77008
  • Hours: 10am-6pm

Alief-David Henington Library

  • Address: 11903 Bellaire Blvd, 77072
  • Hours: 8am-6pm

Hillendahl Library

  • Address: 2436 Gessner Dr, 77080
  • Hours: 10am-6pm

Collier Regional Library

  • Address: 6200 Pinemont Dr, 77092
  • Hours: 10am-6pm

Johnson Library

  • Address: 3517 Reed Rd, 77051
  • Hours: 10am-6pm

Oak Forest Library

  • Address: 1349 W 43rd St, 77018
  • Hours: 10am-6pm

Robinson - Westchase Library

  • Address: 3223 Wilcrest Dr, 77042
  • Hours: 10am-6pm

Scenic Woods Library

  • Address: 10677 Homestead Rd, 77016
  • Hours: 10am-6pm

Smith Library

  • Address: 3624 Scott St, 77004
  • Hours: 10am-6pm

Walter Library

  • Address: 7660 Clarewood Dr, 77036
  • Hours: 10am-6pm

Young Library

  • Address: 5260 Griggs Rd, 77021
  • Hours: 10am-6pm

Kendall Library

  • Address: 609 N. Eldridge, 77079
  • Hours: 10am-6pm

Bracewell Library

  • Address: 9002 Kingspoint Dr, 77075
  • Hours: 10am-6pm

African American History Research Center

  • Address: 1300 Victor St, 77019
  • Hours: 10am-5pm

Vinson Library

  • Address: 3810 W. Fuqua, 77045
  • Hours: 12-8pm

Looscan Library

  • Address: 2510 Willowick, 77027
  • Hours: 10am-6pm

Stanaker Library

  • Address: 611 S. Sgt. Macario, 77011
  • Hours: 10am-6pm

Houston History Research Center

  • Address: 550 McKinney St, 77002
  • Hours: 10am-5pm

Central Library

  • Address: 500 McKinney St, 77002
  • Hours: 10am-6pm

TECHLink Scenic Woods

  • Address: 10677 Homestead Rd, 77016
  • Hours: 2-6pm

TECHLink Alief

  • Address: 11903 Bellaire Blvd, 77072
  • Hours: 10am-6pm

Flores Library

  • Address: 110 N Milby St, 77003
  • Hours: 12-8pm

Tuttle Library

  • Address: 702 Kress St, 77020
  • Hours: 10am-6pm

Family History Research - Clayton Library

  • Address: 5300 Caroline, 77004
  • Hours: 10am-5pm

Moody Library

  • Address: 9525 Irvington Blvd, 77076
  • Hours: 12-8pm

Parent Resource Library

  • Address: 1500 Binz, 77004
  • Hours: 11am-3pm

Freed-Montrose Library

  • Address: 4100 Montrose Blvd, 77006
  • Hours: 12-8pm

Melcher Library

  • Address: 7200 Keller St, 77012
  • Hours: 12-8pm

Pleasantville Library

  • Address: 1520 Gellhorn Dr, 77029
  • Hours: 12-8pm

HPL Express Southwest

  • Address: 6400 High Star, 77074
  • Hours: 12pm-8pm

Multi-Service Centers (MSC)

Third Ward Multi-Service Center

  • Address: 3611 Ennis St., 77004
  • Hours: 8am-5pm

Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center

  • Address: 4014 Market St., 77007
  • Hours: 8am-5pm

West End Multi-Service Center

  • Address: 170 Heights Blvd., 77007
  • Hours: 8am-5pm

Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center

  • Address: 6402 Market St., 77007
  • Hours: 8am-5pm

Magnolia Multi-Service Center

  • Address: 7037 Capitol St., 77011
  • Hours: 8am-5pm

Northeast Multi-Service Center

  • Address: 9720 Spaulding St., 77016
  • Hours: 8am-8pm

Kashmere Multi-Service Center

  • Address: 4802 Lockwood Dr., 77026
  • Hours: 8am-8pm

Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center

  • Address: 3810 W. Fuqua St., 77045
  • Hours: 8am-5pm

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center

  • Address: 4410 Reed Road, 77051
  • Hours: 8am-5pm

Southwest Multi-Service Center

  • Address: 6400 High Star Dr., 77074
  • Hours: 8am-5pm

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center

  • Address: 6719 W. Montgomery Rd., 77091
  • Hours: 8am-5pm

YMCA

Tellepsen Family Downtown YMCA

  • Address: 808 Pease St., Houston, TX 77002
  • Hours: 5am-9pm

M.D. Anderson Family YMCA

  • Address: 705 Cavalcade St., Houston, TX 77009
  • Hours: 5am-9pm

Harriet and Joe Foster Family YMCA

  • Address: 1234 W 34th St., Houston, TX 77018
  • Hours: 5am-9pm

Houston Texans YMCA

  • Address: 5202 Griggs Rd., Houston, TX 77021
  • Hours: 5am-9pm

Weekley Family YMCA

  • Address: 7101 Stella Link Rd., Houston, TX 77025
  • Hours: 5am-9pm

Brenda and John Duncan YMCA

  • Address: 10655 Clay Rd., Houston, TX 77041
  • Hours: 5am-9pm

Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA

  • Address: 15055 Wallisville Rd., Houston, TX 77049
  • Hours: 5am-10pm

Trotter Family YMCA

  • Address: 1331 Augusta Dr., Houston, TX 77057
  • Hours: 5am-9pm

D. Bradley McWilliams YMCA at Cypress Creek

  • Address: 19915 S.H. 249, Houston, TX 77070
  • Hours: 5am-10am

Alief Family YMCA

  • Address: 7850 Howell Sugarland Rd., Houston, TX 77083
  • Hours: 6am-8pm

West Orem Family YMCA

  • Address: 5801 W Orem Dr., Houston, TX 77085
  • Hours: 7am-1pm & 5-8pm

Langham Creek Family YMCA

  • Address: 16725 Longenbaugh Dr., Houston, TX 77095
  • Hours: 5am-9pm

Lake Houston Family YMCA

  • Address: 2420 W Lake Houston Pkwy, Houston, TX 77339
  • Hours: 5am-10pm

Holcomb Family YMCA

  • Address: 5201 Imperial Promenade Dr., Spring, TX 77386
  • Hours: 5am-9pm