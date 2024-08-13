A heat advisory is in effect for the Houston-area on Tuesday until 7 p.m. with highs expected to read mid-to-upper 90s.

FOX 26 Meteorologists say some scattered showers could be expected, but it will still be muggy and humid with many students returning to school.

There are more than 90 cooling centers being opened by the City of Houston for those who need a cool place to escape the heat.

Here’s a list of the cooling centers available on Tuesday, August 13:

Community Centers

Emancipation Community Center

Address: 3018 Dowling, 77004

Hours: 2-8pm

Fonde Community Center

Address: 110 Sabine, 77007

Hours: 2-8pm

Moody Community Center

Address: 3725 Fulton, 77009

Hours: 2-8pm

Tidwell Community Center

Address: 9720 Spaulding, 77016

Hours: 2-8pm

Metropolitan Multiservice Center

Address: 1475 W. Gray St., 77019

Hours: 8am-5pm

Marian Community Center

Address: 11101 S. Gessner, 77071

Hours: 2-8pm

Libraries

Jungman Library

Address: 5830 Westheimer Rd, 77057

Hours: 10am-6pm

Stimley - Blue Ridge Library

Address: 7007 W. Fuqua, 77489

Hours: 10am-6pm

Park Place Regional Library

Address: 8145 Park Place, 77017

Hours: 10am-6pm

McGovern - Stella Link Library

Address: 7405 Stella Link, 77025

Hours: 10am-6pm

Shepard - Acres Homes Library

Address: 8501 W Montgomery Rd, 77088

Hours: 10am-6pm

Carnegie Library

Address: 1050 Quitman St, 77009

Hours: 10am-6pm

TECHLink Dixon

Address: 8002 Hirsch Rd, 77016

Hours: 10am-6pm

Heights Library

Address: 1302 Heights Blvd, 77008

Hours: 10am-6pm

Alief-David Henington Library

Address: 11903 Bellaire Blvd, 77072

Hours: 8am-6pm

Hillendahl Library

Address: 2436 Gessner Dr, 77080

Hours: 10am-6pm

Collier Regional Library

Address: 6200 Pinemont Dr, 77092

Hours: 10am-6pm

Johnson Library

Address: 3517 Reed Rd, 77051

Hours: 10am-6pm

Oak Forest Library

Address: 1349 W 43rd St, 77018

Hours: 10am-6pm

Robinson - Westchase Library

Address: 3223 Wilcrest Dr, 77042

Hours: 10am-6pm

Scenic Woods Library

Address: 10677 Homestead Rd, 77016

Hours: 10am-6pm

Smith Library

Address: 3624 Scott St, 77004

Hours: 10am-6pm

Walter Library

Address: 7660 Clarewood Dr, 77036

Hours: 10am-6pm

Young Library

Address: 5260 Griggs Rd, 77021

Hours: 10am-6pm

Kendall Library

Address: 609 N. Eldridge, 77079

Hours: 10am-6pm

Bracewell Library

Address: 9002 Kingspoint Dr, 77075

Hours: 10am-6pm

African American History Research Center

Address: 1300 Victor St, 77019

Hours: 10am-5pm

Vinson Library

Address: 3810 W. Fuqua, 77045

Hours: 12-8pm

Looscan Library

Address: 2510 Willowick, 77027

Hours: 10am-6pm

Stanaker Library

Address: 611 S. Sgt. Macario, 77011

Hours: 10am-6pm

Houston History Research Center

Address: 550 McKinney St, 77002

Hours: 10am-5pm

Central Library

Address: 500 McKinney St, 77002

Hours: 10am-6pm

TECHLink Scenic Woods

Address: 10677 Homestead Rd, 77016

Hours: 2-6pm

TECHLink Alief

Address: 11903 Bellaire Blvd, 77072

Hours: 10am-6pm

Flores Library

Address: 110 N Milby St, 77003

Hours: 12-8pm

Tuttle Library

Address: 702 Kress St, 77020

Hours: 10am-6pm

Family History Research - Clayton Library

Address: 5300 Caroline, 77004

Hours: 10am-5pm

Moody Library

Address: 9525 Irvington Blvd, 77076

Hours: 12-8pm

Parent Resource Library

Address: 1500 Binz, 77004

Hours: 11am-3pm

Freed-Montrose Library

Address: 4100 Montrose Blvd, 77006

Hours: 12-8pm

Melcher Library

Address: 7200 Keller St, 77012

Hours: 12-8pm

Pleasantville Library

Address: 1520 Gellhorn Dr, 77029

Hours: 12-8pm

HPL Express Southwest

Address: 6400 High Star, 77074

Hours: 12pm-8pm

Multi-Service Centers (MSC)

Third Ward Multi-Service Center

Address: 3611 Ennis St., 77004

Hours: 8am-5pm

Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center

Address: 4014 Market St., 77007

Hours: 8am-5pm

West End Multi-Service Center

Address: 170 Heights Blvd., 77007

Hours: 8am-5pm

Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center

Address: 6402 Market St., 77007

Hours: 8am-5pm

Magnolia Multi-Service Center

Address: 7037 Capitol St., 77011

Hours: 8am-5pm

Northeast Multi-Service Center

Address: 9720 Spaulding St., 77016

Hours: 8am-8pm

Kashmere Multi-Service Center

Address: 4802 Lockwood Dr., 77026

Hours: 8am-8pm

Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center

Address: 3810 W. Fuqua St., 77045

Hours: 8am-5pm

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center

Address: 4410 Reed Road, 77051

Hours: 8am-5pm

Southwest Multi-Service Center

Address: 6400 High Star Dr., 77074

Hours: 8am-5pm

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center

Address: 6719 W. Montgomery Rd., 77091

Hours: 8am-5pm

YMCA

Tellepsen Family Downtown YMCA

Address: 808 Pease St., Houston, TX 77002

Hours: 5am-9pm

M.D. Anderson Family YMCA

Address: 705 Cavalcade St., Houston, TX 77009

Hours: 5am-9pm

Harriet and Joe Foster Family YMCA

Address: 1234 W 34th St., Houston, TX 77018

Hours: 5am-9pm

Houston Texans YMCA

Address: 5202 Griggs Rd., Houston, TX 77021

Hours: 5am-9pm

Weekley Family YMCA

Address: 7101 Stella Link Rd., Houston, TX 77025

Hours: 5am-9pm

Brenda and John Duncan YMCA

Address: 10655 Clay Rd., Houston, TX 77041

Hours: 5am-9pm

Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA

Address: 15055 Wallisville Rd., Houston, TX 77049

Hours: 5am-10pm

Trotter Family YMCA

Address: 1331 Augusta Dr., Houston, TX 77057

Hours: 5am-9pm

D. Bradley McWilliams YMCA at Cypress Creek

Address: 19915 S.H. 249, Houston, TX 77070

Hours: 5am-10am

Alief Family YMCA

Address: 7850 Howell Sugarland Rd., Houston, TX 77083

Hours: 6am-8pm

West Orem Family YMCA

Address: 5801 W Orem Dr., Houston, TX 77085

Hours: 7am-1pm & 5-8pm

Langham Creek Family YMCA

Address: 16725 Longenbaugh Dr., Houston, TX 77095

Hours: 5am-9pm

Lake Houston Family YMCA

Address: 2420 W Lake Houston Pkwy, Houston, TX 77339

Hours: 5am-10pm

Holcomb Family YMCA