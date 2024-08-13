Houston heat advisory: Cooling centers open Aug. 13
HOUSTON - A heat advisory is in effect for the Houston-area on Tuesday until 7 p.m. with highs expected to read mid-to-upper 90s.
FOX 26 Meteorologists say some scattered showers could be expected, but it will still be muggy and humid with many students returning to school.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON WEATHER APP BY CLICKING HERE
There are more than 90 cooling centers being opened by the City of Houston for those who need a cool place to escape the heat.
Here’s a list of the cooling centers available on Tuesday, August 13:
Community Centers
Emancipation Community Center
- Address: 3018 Dowling, 77004
- Hours: 2-8pm
Fonde Community Center
- Address: 110 Sabine, 77007
- Hours: 2-8pm
Moody Community Center
- Address: 3725 Fulton, 77009
- Hours: 2-8pm
Tidwell Community Center
- Address: 9720 Spaulding, 77016
- Hours: 2-8pm
Metropolitan Multiservice Center
- Address: 1475 W. Gray St., 77019
- Hours: 8am-5pm
Marian Community Center
- Address: 11101 S. Gessner, 77071
- Hours: 2-8pm
Libraries
Jungman Library
- Address: 5830 Westheimer Rd, 77057
- Hours: 10am-6pm
Stimley - Blue Ridge Library
- Address: 7007 W. Fuqua, 77489
- Hours: 10am-6pm
Park Place Regional Library
- Address: 8145 Park Place, 77017
- Hours: 10am-6pm
McGovern - Stella Link Library
- Address: 7405 Stella Link, 77025
- Hours: 10am-6pm
Shepard - Acres Homes Library
- Address: 8501 W Montgomery Rd, 77088
- Hours: 10am-6pm
Carnegie Library
- Address: 1050 Quitman St, 77009
- Hours: 10am-6pm
TECHLink Dixon
- Address: 8002 Hirsch Rd, 77016
- Hours: 10am-6pm
Heights Library
- Address: 1302 Heights Blvd, 77008
- Hours: 10am-6pm
Alief-David Henington Library
- Address: 11903 Bellaire Blvd, 77072
- Hours: 8am-6pm
Hillendahl Library
- Address: 2436 Gessner Dr, 77080
- Hours: 10am-6pm
Collier Regional Library
- Address: 6200 Pinemont Dr, 77092
- Hours: 10am-6pm
Johnson Library
- Address: 3517 Reed Rd, 77051
- Hours: 10am-6pm
Oak Forest Library
- Address: 1349 W 43rd St, 77018
- Hours: 10am-6pm
Robinson - Westchase Library
- Address: 3223 Wilcrest Dr, 77042
- Hours: 10am-6pm
Scenic Woods Library
- Address: 10677 Homestead Rd, 77016
- Hours: 10am-6pm
Smith Library
- Address: 3624 Scott St, 77004
- Hours: 10am-6pm
Walter Library
- Address: 7660 Clarewood Dr, 77036
- Hours: 10am-6pm
Young Library
- Address: 5260 Griggs Rd, 77021
- Hours: 10am-6pm
Kendall Library
- Address: 609 N. Eldridge, 77079
- Hours: 10am-6pm
Bracewell Library
- Address: 9002 Kingspoint Dr, 77075
- Hours: 10am-6pm
African American History Research Center
- Address: 1300 Victor St, 77019
- Hours: 10am-5pm
Vinson Library
- Address: 3810 W. Fuqua, 77045
- Hours: 12-8pm
Looscan Library
- Address: 2510 Willowick, 77027
- Hours: 10am-6pm
Stanaker Library
- Address: 611 S. Sgt. Macario, 77011
- Hours: 10am-6pm
Houston History Research Center
- Address: 550 McKinney St, 77002
- Hours: 10am-5pm
Central Library
- Address: 500 McKinney St, 77002
- Hours: 10am-6pm
TECHLink Scenic Woods
- Address: 10677 Homestead Rd, 77016
- Hours: 2-6pm
TECHLink Alief
- Address: 11903 Bellaire Blvd, 77072
- Hours: 10am-6pm
Flores Library
- Address: 110 N Milby St, 77003
- Hours: 12-8pm
Tuttle Library
- Address: 702 Kress St, 77020
- Hours: 10am-6pm
Family History Research - Clayton Library
- Address: 5300 Caroline, 77004
- Hours: 10am-5pm
Moody Library
- Address: 9525 Irvington Blvd, 77076
- Hours: 12-8pm
Parent Resource Library
- Address: 1500 Binz, 77004
- Hours: 11am-3pm
Freed-Montrose Library
- Address: 4100 Montrose Blvd, 77006
- Hours: 12-8pm
Melcher Library
- Address: 7200 Keller St, 77012
- Hours: 12-8pm
Pleasantville Library
- Address: 1520 Gellhorn Dr, 77029
- Hours: 12-8pm
HPL Express Southwest
- Address: 6400 High Star, 77074
- Hours: 12pm-8pm
Multi-Service Centers (MSC)
Third Ward Multi-Service Center
- Address: 3611 Ennis St., 77004
- Hours: 8am-5pm
Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center
- Address: 4014 Market St., 77007
- Hours: 8am-5pm
West End Multi-Service Center
- Address: 170 Heights Blvd., 77007
- Hours: 8am-5pm
Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center
- Address: 6402 Market St., 77007
- Hours: 8am-5pm
Magnolia Multi-Service Center
- Address: 7037 Capitol St., 77011
- Hours: 8am-5pm
Northeast Multi-Service Center
- Address: 9720 Spaulding St., 77016
- Hours: 8am-8pm
Kashmere Multi-Service Center
- Address: 4802 Lockwood Dr., 77026
- Hours: 8am-8pm
Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center
- Address: 3810 W. Fuqua St., 77045
- Hours: 8am-5pm
Sunnyside Multi-Service Center
- Address: 4410 Reed Road, 77051
- Hours: 8am-5pm
Southwest Multi-Service Center
- Address: 6400 High Star Dr., 77074
- Hours: 8am-5pm
Acres Homes Multi-Service Center
- Address: 6719 W. Montgomery Rd., 77091
- Hours: 8am-5pm
YMCA
Tellepsen Family Downtown YMCA
- Address: 808 Pease St., Houston, TX 77002
- Hours: 5am-9pm
M.D. Anderson Family YMCA
- Address: 705 Cavalcade St., Houston, TX 77009
- Hours: 5am-9pm
Harriet and Joe Foster Family YMCA
- Address: 1234 W 34th St., Houston, TX 77018
- Hours: 5am-9pm
Houston Texans YMCA
- Address: 5202 Griggs Rd., Houston, TX 77021
- Hours: 5am-9pm
Weekley Family YMCA
- Address: 7101 Stella Link Rd., Houston, TX 77025
- Hours: 5am-9pm
Brenda and John Duncan YMCA
- Address: 10655 Clay Rd., Houston, TX 77041
- Hours: 5am-9pm
Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA
- Address: 15055 Wallisville Rd., Houston, TX 77049
- Hours: 5am-10pm
Trotter Family YMCA
- Address: 1331 Augusta Dr., Houston, TX 77057
- Hours: 5am-9pm
D. Bradley McWilliams YMCA at Cypress Creek
- Address: 19915 S.H. 249, Houston, TX 77070
- Hours: 5am-10am
Alief Family YMCA
- Address: 7850 Howell Sugarland Rd., Houston, TX 77083
- Hours: 6am-8pm
West Orem Family YMCA
- Address: 5801 W Orem Dr., Houston, TX 77085
- Hours: 7am-1pm & 5-8pm
Langham Creek Family YMCA
- Address: 16725 Longenbaugh Dr., Houston, TX 77095
- Hours: 5am-9pm
Lake Houston Family YMCA
- Address: 2420 W Lake Houston Pkwy, Houston, TX 77339
- Hours: 5am-10pm
Holcomb Family YMCA
- Address: 5201 Imperial Promenade Dr., Spring, TX 77386
- Hours: 5am-9pm