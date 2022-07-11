Houston-area cooling centers: Air-conditioned facilities open to the public

article

It’s another day of sweltering temperatures. A heat advisory is in effect for the Houston area along with an excessive heat warning for communities west of Katy and Hempstead.

If you are looking for a place to get out of the heat, air-conditioned cooling centers are opening up for residents to get some relief.

Officials say high-risk groups such as adults ages 55 and older, children under the age of four, and people with chronic illness or who are either overweight or on certain medications should stay inside air-conditioned buildings between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., which is the hottest part of the day.

Here are some of the air-conditioned cooling centers operating across the area.

HOUSTON

The City of Houston announced on Friday its heat emergency plan would be activated for the second time this summer to help residents escape the dangerous weather.

On Monday, all City of Houston community centers, multi-service centers, and libraries will serve as cooling centers and will be open during normal business hours.

Any residents without air conditioning can call 311 to get more information on the city-designated cooling centers and request a free METRO ride to and from a center.

Click here for more information.

HARRIS COUNTY PRECINCT 2

Harris County Pct. 2 operates 10 cooling centers during the summer months. The centers are open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Bay Area Community Center: 5002 E NASA Pkwy, Seabrook, TX 77586

East Harris County Activity Center: 7340 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77505

Felix Baldree Community Center: 13828 Corpus Christi St, Houston, TX 77015

Hardy Community Center: 11901 West Hardy Road, Houston, TX 77076

JD Walker Community Center: 7613 Wade Road, McNair, TX 77521

Leonel Castillo Community Ceter: 2101 South Street, Houston, TX 77009

Magnum-Howell Community Center: 2500 Frick Road, Houston, TX 77038

Martin Flukinger Community Center: 16003 Lorenzo Street, Channelview, TX 77530

North East Harris County Community Center: 10918 ½ Bentley Street, Houston, TX, 77093

Pep Mueller Community Center: 14750 Henry Road, Houston, TX 77060