Northwest Harris County: Southbound SH-249 reopens after forklift blocks lanes
HARRIS COUNTY - Highway 249 has reopened in northwest Harris County after a forklift was blocking lanes.
What we know:
The incident impacted southbound traffic on 249 near Beltway 8.
According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a truck was carrying a forklift, but the forklift became dislodged and fell onto the roadway.
Shortly before 7 p.m., the sheriff said one lane was open, but the lanes were reopened just before 8 p.m.
A heavy-duty wrecker came and removed the forklift.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.