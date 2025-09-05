Northwest Harris County: Southbound SH-249 reopens after forklift blocks lanes

The Brief A forklift fell off a truck on southbound SH-249 near Beltway 8. A heavy-duty wrecker removed the lift, and the lanes were reopened.



Highway 249 has reopened in northwest Harris County after a forklift was blocking lanes.

Harris County traffic: Forklift blocks SH-249

What we know:

The incident impacted southbound traffic on 249 near Beltway 8.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a truck was carrying a forklift, but the forklift became dislodged and fell onto the roadway.

Shortly before 7 p.m., the sheriff said one lane was open, but the lanes were reopened just before 8 p.m.

A heavy-duty wrecker came and removed the forklift.