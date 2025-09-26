Halloween decoration in Houston's Second Ward sparks controversy

The Brief A Halloween decoration in Houston's Second Ward featuring figures hanging from a noose has sparked online controversy, with the homeowner defending it as a political statement under the First Amendment. Civil rights lawyer Randall Kallinen supports the homeowner's right to display the decoration, citing freedom of speech protections. Houston police have stated that no crime has been committed in relation to the decoration, despite its viral attention and mixed public reactions.



A Halloween decoration in Houston's Second Ward has sparked controversy online, with the homeowner defending his right to make a political statement under the First Amendment.

Controversial Houston Halloween display

What we know:

A home in Houston's "Segundo Barrio," or Second Ward, has gained viral attention for its controversial Halloween display.

The decoration features two figures hanging from a noose, dressed in red hats, black shirts, khaki pants, with zip ties in their pockets. Accompanying the scene are two Mexican flags and a third figure.

‘That’s just a statement I'm putting up for myself'

What they're saying:

Mark Rodriguez, the homeowner, insists he is exercising his right to free speech through his decorations.

"With everything going on in our community, with all the problems our community is having, it just seems politically right," Rodriguez said. "It ain’t right what’s happening. It ain’t right that our country is going the wrong way instead of the right way. I don’t care if you’re republican or democrat, it’s just the point about morally doing things right or morally doing things wrong," Rodriguez continued.

Rodriguez expressed surprise at the viral nature of his display.

"I was surprised that that many people liked it. The comments that I was reading, there weren’t that many negative," he said. "By no means am I threatening any agents. That’s just a little statement I’m putting up for myself," Rodriguez continued.

The decoration has sparked a range of reactions on social media, with some users supporting Rodriguez's statement and others expressing concern over its implications.

"I love it at first glance. Some might say it’s controversial, but I’ll say the issues that’s going on with issues with immigrants. You know how Latino communities are being treated, I would say it’s pretty harsh. I would say this doesn’t compare," Bobby Rojas, a supporter of the decorations, said.

"Freedom of speech, freedom of everything. We’re in a country that’s all about that. Personally, it doesn’t affect me. I don’t mind, I don’t care for it," Adan, another supporter, said.

Legal perspective

Dig deeper:

Civil rights lawyer Randall Kallinen affirmed Rodriguez's right to display the decoration.

"The public is free to comment upon Mr. Rodriguez's decorations just as well as he is allowed to have them up. It's all freedom of speech," Kallinen said. "And through that dialogue, that is what part of being free means, is that people can freely speak and display their ideas."

Kallinen said if the authorities get involved and demand the decoration be taken down, then they will be in the wrong.

"People have been speaking and saying all kinds of things throughout our history. And it's the very First Amendment to the Constitution: Freedom of speech. And if we lose our freedom of speech, we don't have much," Kallinen said.

Houston police are not investigating

The other side:

FOX 26 reached out to Houston Police to see if they were investigating and the department told FOX 26 that no crime had been committed.