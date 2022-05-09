Male shot while running from suspects trying to rob him, Houston police say

article

A male was shot while running away from suspects who were trying to rob him in the parking lot of an apartment complex in southeast Houston, police say.

The shooting was reported around 9:50 p.m. Sunday in the 6100 block of the Gulf Freeway.

Authorities responded to the scene and found a male who had been shot in the hip. He was transported to the hospital by HFD and was last reported to be in stable condition.

According to the preliminary investigation, police say two suspects attempted to rob the male, and he ran away. Authorities say one of the suspects shot him as he ran.

The suspects were last seen fleeing the scene on foot

It’s not clear if anything was taken from the male who was shot.