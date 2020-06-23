Houston grandmother seeking justice for 3-year-old granddaughter

A grandmother wants justice for her 3-year-old granddaughter who was killed in 2018. Today is the second anniversary of the death of A’lona Halo Williams. Although the Medical Examiner lists the toddler’s death as “homicide," her killer is still walking free.

"She matters. I’m not going to stop. Help us please,” says Mikisha Bridgewater as the community rallies around her on the anniversary of the beating death of the 3-year-old and no one has been arrested for it.

"I’m dying inside. People just don’t know. I’m crushed,” says Bridgewater.

It was June 23, 2018, when Mrs. Bridgewater received a call to get to the hospital because little A’lona had stopped breathing.

“And they’re working and they’re working and they’re working and I’m praying and I’m praying and I’m praying and I’m begging God to let me keep her please” but A’lona died from “multiple acute and chronic blunt force injuries,” according to the Harris County Medical Examiner.

Bridgewater says she immediately tried to find out what happened from her daughter. "So I haven’t spoken with her since the day that it happened and the only thing she was able to tell me was when she turned around she just wasn’t breathing and I’m like that doesn’t make sense."

According to Bridgewater, the 3-year-old started suffering serious injuries, from a broken arm to black eyes, right around the time her mom started dating someone new. Bridgewater says she made dozens of calls to Child Protective Services. “They say if you see something, call 911 or if something’s wrong you say something. I said something and nobody heard my cries. Now my granddaughter is dead."

Bridgewater feels she still isn’t being heard as she fights for A’lona’s killer or killers to be arrested. “Why should it take you this long? Why? They should not be able to be walking around here free."

According to CPS, the 3-year-old was in the care of her mother and her mother’s boyfriend when she became ill. CPS says in addition to old and new injuries, the toddler also suffered a lacerated liver and bruising indicative of sexual trauma.

So why hasn’t anyone been arrested?

The Houston Police Department confirms it’s investigating but we’re waiting to hear back from investigators. I was unable to reach A'lona’s mother for comment.

Bridgewater has custody of and is trying to adopt A’lona’s two older brothers.