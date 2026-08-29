21-year-old found shot after crashing near SW Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON - A young man was sent to a hospital Friday night after he was found shot in Houston's Gulfton area.
Houston Gulfton shooting
What we know:
The shooting was reported at the La Plaza complex on Glenmont Drive, near I-59 and Renwick Drive.
Police say a witness called at around 9 p.m. stating she heard gunshots at the complex, then she saw a vehicle leave the complex and crash across the street.
Officers responded to the call and found a 21-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was last said to be in critical condition as of Friday night.
What we don't know:
The victim has not been named.
There is no information available regarding any potential suspects or a motive.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:
- HPD Major Assaults Division: 713-308-8800
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: OnScene and Houston Police