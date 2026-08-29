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21-year-old found shot after crashing near SW Houston apartment complex

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 29, 2026 3:41 PM CDT
Published August 29, 2026 3:41 PM CDT
Livestream

The Brief

    • A witness reportedly heard gunshots Friday night, then saw a vehicle crash nearby.
    • Police responded and found a man who had been shot multiple times.
    • Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers.

HOUSTON - A young man was sent to a hospital Friday night after he was found shot in Houston's Gulfton area.

Houston Gulfton shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported at the La Plaza complex on Glenmont Drive, near I-59 and Renwick Drive.

Police say a witness called at around 9 p.m. stating she heard gunshots at the complex, then she saw a vehicle leave the complex and crash across the street.

Officers responded to the call and found a 21-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was last said to be in critical condition as of Friday night.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been named.

There is no information available regarding any potential suspects or a motive.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:

  • HPD Major Assaults Division: 713-308-8800
  • Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)

The Source: OnScene and Houston Police

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