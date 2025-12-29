Houston girl, 9, shot during shootout between 2 groups: police

The Brief A 9-year-old girl was shot early Monday morning in Houston. Police say the shooting happened during an argument between two groups in a parking lot. The child is listed in stable condition at the hospital.



Police say a 9-year-old girl was injured during a shootout between two groups in southeast Houston.

Girl shot in southeast Houston

What we know:

The shooting was reported just after midnight Monday morning in the 4700 block of Wenda Street, near Cullen Boulevard.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a 9-year-old girl with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital, where she is currently listed in stable condition.

The backstory:

According to police, it appears two groups had gotten into an argument outside an apartment complex, and one of the groups started shooting at the other.

The group that was under fire started to run, and police say the 9-year-old girl in that group was shot.

Police say the second group also returned fire at the other group of people, who then ran and got into a dark-colored Jeep.

Investigation continues

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what sparked the altercation.

Police did not say who they are looking for or how many people. Police only described the groups as containing multiple men in their 20s.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston police or Crime Stoppers.