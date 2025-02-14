Houston shooting: Family identifies victim allegedly killed by brother-in-law

The Brief The shooting happened early Monday morning on West Montgomery Road. Chris Batiste, 23, was charged with murder and three other felonies. Police say he shot and killed his sister's husband. The family has identified the victim as Kelvin Jackson.



A Houston man has been charged in the deadly shooting of his brother-in-law at a Houston apartment on Monday. The family has identified the victim as 25-year-old Kelvin Jackson.

Chris Bastiste was charged with murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault of a family member and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Houston police.

"It was something mentally. It was not just him targeting. Nothing like that. It was him fighting something mentally and that’s how everything happened," said Tyra Jackson, Kelvin's wife.

The backstory:

Police responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment in the 9600 block of West Montgomery Road around 1 a.m. Monday.

According to police, Batiste had an argument with his girlfriend at the apartment, pointed a gun at her and wouldn’t let her leave.

She reportedly called family members for help, and a 25-year-old man – Batiste’s sister's husband, Kelvin Jackson – came to the apartment.

Police say Batiste and his brother-in-law got into a disturbance, and the two fought over Batiste’s gun.

The brother-in-law was shot. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

What they're saying:

"We’re struggling right now with his loss, but also with the fact that he left as a legend," said Takesha Breed, Jackson's mother.

Batiste's family said he was struggling after being released from prison less than three months before the shooting. They also said Jackson sacrificed his life to save others.

"It wasn’t about this guy being his brother-in-law. It was ‘I’m going to go get my brother. He’s not doing well, let me go get him," said Breed.

"He was literally trying to go help somebody else. Not just one, but two people," said Cory Brown, Kelvin's security guard captain.

Jackson's family remembers him as a devoted provider who worked to help the community by becoming a church usher. He leaves behind a wife and two kids, a two-year-old son and a one-year-old daughter.

"Overall, he was a great person. He stood for his community. He stood for his family. He would give the last if he had it," said Jackson.

"He wasn't just a man. He was a superhero and that's how we want him to be remembered," said Breed.

Bond set for shooting suspect

By the numbers:

Police took Batiste into custody. He was later charged and booked into the Harris County Jail.

His bond was set at a total of $350,000.

Murder: $150,000

Aggravated assault of a family member: $75,000

Aggravated kidnapping: $75,000

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon: $50,000

Click here for a link to the GoFundMe page to support Kelvin's family.