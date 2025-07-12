Gun pulled during fight in south Houston parking garage, police say

The Brief The shooting happened in a garage on South MacGregor Way on Friday night. The shooting victim was pronounced dead, and a suspect is in custody. Anyone with information can call HPD (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



A suspect is said to be in custody after a fight turned deadly in south Houston.

Houston: South MacGregor garage shooting

What we know:

Police were called at about 8:15 p.m. Friday to the 4400 block of South MacGregor Way, near Calhoun Road and Brays Bayou.

By the time officers arrived, Houston Fire personnel were trying to resuscitate the victim.

The victim was reportedly found with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to HPD Lt. Khan, the victim and the suspect had gotten into a fight in a parking garage. While the two were separated, the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time. The victim is said to be a man in his mid-20s.

The motive behind the fight is unclear. It's also not clear if the suspect will be charged.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on this case can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)