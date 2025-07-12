Gun pulled during fight in south Houston parking garage, police say
HOUSTON - A suspect is said to be in custody after a fight turned deadly in south Houston.
Houston: South MacGregor garage shooting
What we know:
Police were called at about 8:15 p.m. Friday to the 4400 block of South MacGregor Way, near Calhoun Road and Brays Bayou.
By the time officers arrived, Houston Fire personnel were trying to resuscitate the victim.
The victim was reportedly found with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
According to HPD Lt. Khan, the victim and the suspect had gotten into a fight in a parking garage. While the two were separated, the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified at this time. The victim is said to be a man in his mid-20s.
The motive behind the fight is unclear. It's also not clear if the suspect will be charged.
What you can do:
Anyone with more information on this case can call one of the following agencies:
- HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: OnScene and HPD Lt. Khan