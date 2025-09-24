Houston: Man arrested for father's death, police say

The Brief A man was pronounced deceased during a welfare check on Tuesday. The victim's adult son allegedly admitted to injuring his father during a fight. The suspect is being held on a murder charge.



A man is in the Harris County Jail for his father's death after he was found dead early Tuesday morning.

Houston crime: Man arrested for his father's death

What we know:

Houston Police say officers responded to a welfare check at about 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Galveston Road.

A man was found unresponsive at the scene and was pronounced deceased by paramedics.

The man's son, 30-year-old Shon Rudy Perez, was later identified as the suspect, and he was arrested. According to police, Perez admitted during an interview that he had a physical fight with his father, causing injury to his head.

Court records confirm Perez has been charged with murder. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

What we don't know:

The victim won't be named publicly until his loved ones have been notified of his death. Police say he was 59 years old.

No other details are available at this time.