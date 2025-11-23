Driver crashes into Southwest Houston bayou after causing crash, officials say

The Brief First responders allegedly woke up a sleeping driver on West Fuqua Street and South Post Oak. Authorities say the driver traveled the wrong way, causing two other cars to crash, before driving into a body of water. No injuries were reported.



A driver was reportedly arrested after an incident that ended with his vehicle in a body of water in southwest Houston.

Southwest Houston crash

What we know:

The incident was reported just before 7 a.m. on South Post Oak Boulevard and West Fuqua Street.

Authorities say a driver was found sleeping in a vehicle at the intersection. Houston Fire personnel woke up the driver, then he allegedly drove the wrong way, causing two other vehicles to crash.

The driver eventually crashed into a nearby body of water.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.