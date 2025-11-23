Driver crashes into Southwest Houston bayou after causing crash, officials say
HOUSTON - A driver was reportedly arrested after an incident that ended with his vehicle in a body of water in southwest Houston.
Southwest Houston crash
What we know:
The incident was reported just before 7 a.m. on South Post Oak Boulevard and West Fuqua Street.
Authorities say a driver was found sleeping in a vehicle at the intersection. Houston Fire personnel woke up the driver, then he allegedly drove the wrong way, causing two other vehicles to crash.
The driver eventually crashed into a nearby body of water.
No injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
The Source: Houston Police Department.