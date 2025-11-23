Expand / Collapse search

Driver crashes into Southwest Houston bayou after causing crash, officials say

By
Published  November 23, 2025 12:29pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston
Driver causes crash before crashing into bayou

Driver causes crash before crashing into bayou

The driver allegedly went the wrong way after first responders woke him up, causing a crash before going into a body of water.

The Brief

    • First responders allegedly woke up a sleeping driver on West Fuqua Street and South Post Oak.
    • Authorities say the driver traveled the wrong way, causing two other cars to crash, before driving into a body of water.
    • No injuries were reported.

HOUSTON - A driver was reportedly arrested after an incident that ended with his vehicle in a body of water in southwest Houston.

Southwest Houston crash

What we know:

The incident was reported just before 7 a.m. on South Post Oak Boulevard and West Fuqua Street.

Authorities say a driver was found sleeping in a vehicle at the intersection. Houston Fire personnel woke up the driver, then he allegedly drove the wrong way, causing two other vehicles to crash.

The driver eventually crashed into a nearby body of water.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

The Source: Houston Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyHouston