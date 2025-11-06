Houston Food Bank distributions for SNAP recipients, federal workers impacted by shutdown

The Brief The Houston Food Bank is holding special food distributions for SNAP recipients and federal workers impacted by the shutdown. Those who have experienced an interruption in benefits or pay can register online. The government shutdown is now the longest in U.S. history.



The Houston Food Bank is holding several special food distributions in November to support those whose SNAP benefits have been interrupted or federal employees who are going without a paycheck during the government shutdown.

How to register

What you can do:

Those affected by a reduction in SNAP benefits or federal workers not getting paid can register for a distribution by clicking here.

You are asked to register for the site closest to you. After registering, you will receive a confirmation code. You should take your confirmation code and your photo ID, if you have one, to the distribution site.

More food help

If your SNAP benefits or pay were not affected, you can still find help by calling 211 or visiting the Houston Food Bank’s Find Food map.

SNAP benefits in November

Big picture view:

The government shutdown is now the longest in U.S. history.

The Trump administration announced Monday that the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) would be partially funded in November following two judges' order to use emergency funds to continue funding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, during the shutdown.

When payments are given to recipients, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which manages SNAP, is cautioning beneficiaries to expect roughly 50% of their usual monthly benefits.

Dig deeper:

Click here to see SNAP allotments for November.