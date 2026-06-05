Storm-related ground stop ends for Bush Airport

The Brief The ground stop for Bush Airport ended earlier than its expiration time. The stop was due to storms moving through the area. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Harris County.



Friday's ground stop ended early for Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Houston flight delays: Bush ground stop ends

What we know:

The stop at IAH was expected to last until 2 p.m., but the notice was removed from the Federal Aviation Administration website before 1:45 p.m.

Click here to check flight times at Bush Airport (IAH).

Click here to check flight times at Hobby Airport (HOU).

Houston weather

Big picture view:

This week's storms are continuing for Friday and are expected to return on Saturday.

Not everyone will see rain the entire time, but the strongest downpours could briefly produce heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and quick street flooding.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Harris County until 3 p.m. The National Weather Service is predicting 2–4 inches of rain within an hour.

Click here for the full forecast.

Click here for more on Harris County's Flash Flood Warning.