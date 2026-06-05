Houston weather: Flash flood warning issued for Harris County

The Brief The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Harris County until 3 p.m. Scattered thunderstorms bringing heavy rain are moving across the Houston-area.



A flash flood warning has been issued for Harris County due to the rolling thunderstorms moving throughout the Houston-area.

Flash flood warning

The National Weather Service reported the flash flood warning will last until 3 p.m.

Doppler radar showed incoming storms bringing heavy rain and the expected rainfall rate is about 2 to 4 inches in one hour.

The NWS says some locations that will experience flash flooding, including Northwestern Pasadena, Galena Park, Tomball, Jacinto City, Jersey Village, Hunters Creek Village, Piney Point Village, Northside / Northline, Spring Valley, Greater Greenspoint, Spring Branch North, Greater Heights, Aldine, Memorial Park, Spring Branch West, Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area, Near Northside Houston, Fourth Ward, Neartown / Montrose and Downtown Houston.

Not everyone will see rain the entire time, but the strongest downpours could briefly produce heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and quick street flooding.