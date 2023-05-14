Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Polk County
17
River Flood Warning
from MON 2:00 AM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 2:49 PM CDT until MON 8:54 PM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:12 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 4:03 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:41 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:20 AM CDT, Jackson County
Flood Warning
from SUN 7:24 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County, Waller County
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Waller County
River Flood Warning
from MON 3:00 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Grimes County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 11:30 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Colorado County, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Calhoun County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Calhoun County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:36 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Rip Current Statement
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Wharton County

Houston flights at George Bush IAH delayed due to weather

By
Published 
Travel News
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Severe weather in the Houston area has delayed several flights going in and out of George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

George Bush IAH announced flight delays are possible due to the weather.

WEATHER: TRACK THE RAIN: Storms, rain on Mother's Day

"Due to weather/thunderstorms, there is a Traffic Management Program in effect for traffic arriving at George Bush Intercontinental/Houston Airport, Houston, TX (IAH). This is causing some arriving flights to be delayed an average of 4 hours and 24 minutes," stated the Houston Airport website.

To see if your flight is delayed, check in with your airline here or contact them directly,

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

IAH also asked if you are picking up passengers, to please wait for them in the airport's cell phone lots until the passenger is at the curbside with their bags.

Click here to visit the IAH website to view your flight.