Severe weather in the Houston area has delayed several flights going in and out of George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

George Bush IAH announced flight delays are possible due to the weather.

WEATHER: TRACK THE RAIN: Storms, rain on Mother's Day

"Due to weather/thunderstorms, there is a Traffic Management Program in effect for traffic arriving at George Bush Intercontinental/Houston Airport, Houston, TX (IAH). This is causing some arriving flights to be delayed an average of 4 hours and 24 minutes," stated the Houston Airport website.

To see if your flight is delayed, check in with your airline here or contact them directly,

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

IAH also asked if you are picking up passengers, to please wait for them in the airport's cell phone lots until the passenger is at the curbside with their bags.

Click here to visit the IAH website to view your flight.