Bush Airport under ground stop due to storms

The Brief Houston's Bush Airport is under a ground stop until 3 p.m. Wednesday. Scattered storms are expected this afternoon and evening.



Houston's Bush Airport has been issued a brief ground stop due to storms moving through the area.

Bush Airport ground stop

Local perspective:

The Federal Aviation Administration says Bush Airport (IAH) is under a ground stop until 3 p.m.

The chances of the stop being extended are between 30–60%.

Click here to check flight times at Bush Airport (IAH).

Click here to check flight times at Hobby Airport (HOU).

Houston rain chances Wednesday

Big picture view:

Tropical moisture with the front dropping in from the north produced scattered strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening.

Isolated street flooding is possible as most of southeast Texas is under a 1 out of 4 risk for flooding.

CLICK HERE for full weather forecast