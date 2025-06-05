East Houston: Four teens arrested in 18-year-old's 2024 shooting death

The Brief Ivan Bernandez-Altamirano was shot and killed in Oct. 2024. The suspects' ages range between 15 and 17. Anyone with more information can call HPD (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



Two teens have been arrested and charged for an 18-year-old's shooting death in 2024, police say.

Houston crime: Teens arrested in 2024 Fleming Drive shooting

What we know:

Houston police say they've arrested 17-year-old Erick Bernando Romero Cruz and a 16-year-old male on murder charges.

Their arrests are in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Ivan Bernandez-Altamirano.

Police say they've also arrested two other males who were 15 and 16 at the time of the incident. These juveniles were charged with aggravated assault.

The shooting happened on October 14, 2024, at an apartment complex on Fleming Drive near Maxey Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive with gunshot wounds. The man, now identified as Bernandez-Altamirano, was pronounced deceased.

Witnesses allegedly saw two males fleeing the scene on foot.

What we don't know:

Police have not named the 15- and 16-year-old suspects.

The motive of the shooting is not clear.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)