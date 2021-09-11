Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Chambers County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County
5
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Chambers County, Galveston Island
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Watch
from SUN 7:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County, Wharton County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island

Houston fireman honors and remembers his twin, an NYC fireman killed on 9/11

By
Published 
September 11
FOX 26 Houston

Houston fireman honors and remembers his twin, a NYC fireman killed on 9/11

A Houston fireman was in New York City Saturday to honor the life of his twin brother who died on September 11, 2001, as an NYC fireman.

HOUSTON - A Houston fireman was in New York City Saturday to honor the life of his twin brother who died on September 11, 2001, as a New York City fireman.

"I can’t believe it’s 20 years," said Kevin Maynard in a recent HFD video on Facebook.  "Sometimes, it feels like it just happened."

RELATED: 9/11 love story: Two strangers meet during one of the most devastating attacks on US soil

Kevin’s brother, Keithroy, was a firefighter for the New York City Fire Department on 9/11. Keithroy is one of 343 firefighters that died that day in 2001.

"Seeing the buildings come down, I know that’s the end of my brother’s life," said Maynard in 2018.  "I try not to look at the TV."

MORE: Houstonians reflect on how 9/11 changed their lives

Kevin and Keithroy were identical twins.

"We were able to start and finish each other’s sentences," said Maynard.

Houstonians honor 9/11

Agencies and departments in and around the Houston area took time to honor the fallen of 9/11 and celebrate the heroes that were born from the tragedy.

On September 11, 2003, Kevin Maynard joined the Houston Fire Department to continue his twin’s legacy.

"I enjoy the opportunity to help people," said Maynard.  "It rewards you.  You have a sense of purpose."

RELATED: From ground zero to Pentagon to Shanksville, US marks 20th anniversary of 9/11

Pictures posted by the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association Saturday showed Maynard at the 9/11 memorial in NYC looking at his brother’s name.

"When it first happened, I couldn’t see a way forward," said Maynard.  "As a twin, you’re used to having a friend, a brother, someone next to you.  There’s no time that goes by that I don’t think about him."

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP 