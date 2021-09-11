Houston fireman honors and remembers his twin, an NYC fireman killed on 9/11

A Houston fireman was in New York City Saturday to honor the life of his twin brother who died on September 11, 2001, as a New York City fireman.

"I can’t believe it’s 20 years," said Kevin Maynard in a recent HFD video on Facebook. "Sometimes, it feels like it just happened."

Kevin’s brother, Keithroy, was a firefighter for the New York City Fire Department on 9/11. Keithroy is one of 343 firefighters that died that day in 2001.

"Seeing the buildings come down, I know that’s the end of my brother’s life," said Maynard in 2018. "I try not to look at the TV."

Kevin and Keithroy were identical twins.

"We were able to start and finish each other’s sentences," said Maynard.

On September 11, 2003, Kevin Maynard joined the Houston Fire Department to continue his twin’s legacy.

"I enjoy the opportunity to help people," said Maynard. "It rewards you. You have a sense of purpose."

Pictures posted by the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association Saturday showed Maynard at the 9/11 memorial in NYC looking at his brother’s name.

"When it first happened, I couldn’t see a way forward," said Maynard. "As a twin, you’re used to having a friend, a brother, someone next to you. There’s no time that goes by that I don’t think about him."

