Firefighter injured while battling 2-alarm apartment fire in NW Houston

One firefighter has been taken to the hospital after being injured battling a 2-alarm apartment fire in northwest Houston.

Details are limited at this time, but officials said the fire is located at 5801 N. Houston Rosslyn Road.

The injured firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.