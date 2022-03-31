Expand / Collapse search

Firefighter injured while battling 2-alarm apartment fire in NW Houston

By
Published 
Updated 4:05PM
News
FOX 26 Houston
article

Photo of the scene from SkyFOX 

HOUSTON - One firefighter has been taken to the hospital after being injured battling a 2-alarm apartment fire in northwest Houston

Details are limited at this time, but officials said the fire is located at 5801 N. Houston Rosslyn Road. 

MORE HOUSTON NEWS

The injured firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital. 

Drivers are urged to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 