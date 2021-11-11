Houston Firefighters Association President appointed to Texas Task Force on Astroworld tragedy

The investigation continues into what caused the horrific deaths and injuries at the Astroworld tragedy, a music festival hosted by Houston's own Travis Scott, where eight people lost their lives and hundreds were injured.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday, Texas would launch a task force on concert safety to ensure such chaotic events hopefully never repeat. And among those on the task force is Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association President Patrick M. "Marty" Lancton.

According to a press release, Lancton will be representing the Texas State Association of Fire Fighters (TSAFF).

"I am proud to have been selected to represent all Texas firefighters on this task force," Lancton said in a statement. "I look forward to getting to work on solutions that will help prevent future tragedies and the communication issues Houston firefighters experienced firsthand during the Astroworld festival. The safety of attendees at these large-scale events must always be a top priority."

The task force will be spearheaded by Texas Music Office Director Brendon Anthony, with a team of safety experts, law enforcement, firefighters, state agencies, music industry leaders, and others.

"Our brother and sister firefighters in Houston can offer compelling testimony about what happened at Astroworld," TSAFF President John Riddle said. "For them and the families of the injured and lost concertgoers, our 18,000 members in 190 communities are committed to helping find ways to make large sports and entertainment events safer."

