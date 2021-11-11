Expand / Collapse search

Houston Firefighters Association President appointed to Texas Task Force on Astroworld tragedy

Astroworld Tragedy
Astroworld tragedy investigation

Marty Lancton is the president of the local firefighter's union. He says, "the safety of the citizens that we serve when they are going to large-scale events is, and should always be, the top priority." Lancton shares more of his thoughts about the investigation into the Astroworld tragedy and the new task force that he is part of.

HOUSTON - The investigation continues into what caused the horrific deaths and injuries at the Astroworld tragedy, a music festival hosted by Houston's own Travis Scott, where eight people lost their lives and hundreds were injured.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday, Texas would launch a task force on concert safety to ensure such chaotic events hopefully never repeat. And among those on the task force is Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association President Patrick M. "Marty" Lancton. 

Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas is one of the groups picked to be part of this task force. Jennifer Hackney-Szimanski is with CLEAT. She explains how group has closely worked closely with other large-scale events like the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

According to a press release, Lancton will be representing the Texas State Association of Fire Fighters (TSAFF). 

"I am proud to have been selected to represent all Texas firefighters on this task force," Lancton said in a statement. "I look forward to getting to work on solutions that will help prevent future tragedies and the communication issues Houston firefighters experienced firsthand during the Astroworld festival. The safety of attendees at these large-scale events must always be a top priority."

The task force will be spearheaded by Texas Music Office Director Brendon Anthony, with a team of safety experts, law enforcement, firefighters, state agencies, music industry leaders, and others. 

"Our brother and sister firefighters in Houston can offer compelling testimony about what happened at Astroworld," TSAFF President John Riddle said. "For them and the families of the injured and lost concertgoers, our 18,000 members in 190 communities are committed to helping find ways to make large sports and entertainment events safer."

