Houston firefighter who made the ultimate sacrifice in 2013 remembered in coloring book

May 31, 2013, was a day of heartbreak for the Bayou City.

"It's something that's near and dear to all of us firefighters. It's the worst day we ever had in the Houston Fire Department," said Chris Hill, HFD District Chief in charge of cadet training.

A total of five firefighters died while battling a blaze at the Southwest Inn at 6855 Southwest Freeway.

Firefighter Anne McCormick Sullivan had only been with the fire department a few weeks.

"She wanted to be a Spice Girl when she was little," said Mary Sullivan, Anne's mother.

In high school, Anne decided she wanted to serve her community.

"Prior to her coming to Houston Fire Academy, she logged over 5,000 volunteer hours at two different community fire departments," Sullivan said.

An award named for Anne is given to outstanding cadets, and it doesn't go to the strongest smartest or fastest.

"It's the one that has the biggest heart. The one that overcomes whatever challenge they may have, doesn't make excuses, just overcomes challenges, and does the best they can be," Hill said.

"She has always made me proud," said Anne's mother. "Of course, having the outstanding cadet award named in her honor, that was a very proud moment. Plus having a school in Fort Bend ISD named after Anne, the Anne McCormick Sullivan Elementary School."

Now, Sullivan's legacy is being remembered in a coloring book.

"I love the coloring book, it's a very positive way to remember Anne," Sullivan said. "It's also a very educational tool for children."

"I always tell everybody the biggest muscle in every firefighter is their heart," said Hill.

And Anne Sullivan's heart still shines.

"I think she would love the coloring book," her mother said. "She was always a kid at heart, so I think she would really get a kick out of it."

If you'd like to download the coloring book for yourself, click here.